January 6th insurrection? Huh?

The Republican minority leader of the House Kevin McCarthy asks, "What January 6th insurrection at the Capitol?"

Do you mean that little get-together of about 5,000 folks breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows and doors, urinating, and defecating on the marble walls and floors? That get-together by the real patriots of the United States who love this country.

That was just a clam bake!

They were just folks who believe in honest elections, and they weren’t really going to kill Nancy Pelosi or hang Mike Pence if they located those cut-and-run cowards.

Trump supporters wanted to prove a point. To get the message through. To make things right. And President Donald told those Americans at the rally beforehand that they had to save their country. They had to go out and fight for it. President Donald promised to lead the march down Pennsylvania Avenue.

So he kind of chickened out and decided to watch it on TV. But he was there and led the march across the street to Lafayette Square. Sure the military was there, along with mounted police, helicopters, smoke bombs, tear gas, and rubber bullets, but he marched across the street.

So a few people died or got injured on January 6th. People die and get injured on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, while racing into department stores to buy Christmas presents for their loved ones.

There’s no 9/11 Commission to study Black Friday deaths or injuries. No need to set up a 9/11 Commission for the January 6th Capitol thing.

Now Benghazi? We, Republicans, aren’t finished with that. Yet.

