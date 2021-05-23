A plea to HRH sweet, sweet Prince Harry

Sweet Harry, enough. Everyone loved Princess Diana. Most parents die before their children, some tragically, and others in a so long kind of way.

Caroline Kennedy’s father was assassinated when she was a child. She has never used his death as a crutch, as a source of income, or an excuse. And she has always been regarded as First Class.

No family is perfect. But a family surrounded by the triple lap of luxury can still manage to raise one very spoiled child. As adults, those children blame the family for their own shortcomings, mistakes made and opportunities squandered.

Blaming a family for choices made requires more years to grow up.

To quit a job and still want a security check is like quitting a job and still want the coffee break—dumb.

It is racist to suggest Princess Diana died because of racism. She just dated the guy for a few weeks. More pity me. Boohoo! Family bad.

Princess Diana was in a car accident on a Saturday night. Tragic, but true.

Maybe a 9 to 5 job would produce a more realistic picture of what parents' sacrificed for children.

Harry's grandmother is the symbol of Great Britain. There’s a lot of wow in that.

Grab a piece.

Read more by this author: