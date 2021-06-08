Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Engage in a Semi-Nude Mud Wrestling Match

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 8 June 2021

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Engage in a Semi-Nude Mud Wrestling Match
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Anderson Cooper that she is going to shove mud in everyone of Mad Marjorie's orifices.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Sports Satire) – Bedroom Pillow Talk has confirmed that the rumor is in fact true.

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene have agreed to appear on ESPN-4 and engage in a semi-nude mud wrestling match.

BPT reporter Gazebo Serengeti recently said that the two congresswomen hate each other even more than Trump hates the truth and added that, that is one effen hell of a lot.

Comedian Ricky Gervais recently compared Taylor Greene to a perpetual hemorrhoid.

Meanwhile Joy Behar said that Mad Marjorie can make sewer slush look pretty.

But perhaps the best jab of all came from Nancy Pelosi who said that someone needs to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene's ovaries, so that the butt-ugly douche bag doesn’t reproduce.

Meanwhile, “Moscow” Mitch Connell reportedly told Kevin “Dickhead” McCarthy that if he was 50 years younger he’d consider semi-boinking the GOP bitch.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Alexandria Ocasio-CortezMarjorie Taylor Greenemudwrestling

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more