"Little Old Lady" deemed most stealthy threat for 13th straight year

It seems the innocent, do-gooder, little old ladies of the world are out of luck getting any help crossing the street once again. For the 13th straight year the Ruling Order of Pasty Whites (ROPW) has named the "Little Old Lady" as the most stealthy threat over all other humans.

Obvious credit must go to the long line of black widows and serial killers that have come in the form of Little Old Ladies like Juana Barraza and Sante Kimes.

A spokesman for ROPW told us "of course it makes perfect sense if you just think about it! What you have in the little old lady is a female! Not just any female either, this is one with a lifetime of experience and if she has you in her sights, look out!"

Congratulations to the Little Old Lady from SpoofNews!