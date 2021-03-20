Video Of Old Man's Wife Spanking Him Goes Viral

A short home-made video of an elderly gentleman being spanked by his equally-elderly wife on the internet has surprised and shocked so many people, that is has been shared millions of times, and has gone viral.

The dirty old couple, Fred and Edna Juggins, of Derby, say they didn't mean to upload the video, but such is their lack of knowledge and understanding with regard to technology, that they ended up doing just that!

In the 15-minute film, Fred can be seen finishing his dinner and wiping his mouth with the corner of the tablecloth. He is naked, apart from a flat cap and his glasses.

Edna, filming this, asks Fred if he wants any pudding, and there is a brief silence as the pair regard each other in a double entendre moment.

Fred then grins and goes to a cupboard for something, returning with a whip. What happens next is easy to imagine, with Edna flailing away for fully ten minutes with the cane in her right hand. She then smacks Fred lustily for another two minutes with her bare left hand, before stopping, and taking a well-earned rest.

As she tried to pause the video, however, Edna made a catastrophic error, and posted it to Facebook, whwre it was shared hundreds of times, and made its way onto every continent.

Fred said:

"It's a bit embarassing, but at least it wasn't Friday, which is our '69' day!"