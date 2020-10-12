Man Can Remember Things From A Couple Of Days Ago Like It Was Yesterday

A man who is getting on in years but prides himself on having a very good memory for someone of his age, has said that he can clearly remember the past as if it were only yesterday!

"For instance," claimed Moys Kenwood, 57, "today is Tuesday, but I can remember going into town on Sunday as clear as a bell, as if it were only yesterday."

He said he also remembers things that happened earlier today as if they had happened only yesterday.

"My powers of recall are stunningly acute for somebody of my age," he observed.

Kenwood isn't the only one in possession of a good memory. His friend, Fergus McCarthy, sent a message to him, telling him his news. The Irishman subsequently followed this up with a second message after six months had passed, expressing surprise at how time had flown, and noting that he remembered writing the first message "as if it had been yesterday."

That was a bit different though.