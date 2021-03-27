Man Takes Elephant To Airport Claiming It Is An Emotional Support Animal

San Antonio man, Daniel Bobo, brought his emotional support animal to the San Antonio International Airport to give him solace on his trip to Hawaii on Sunday morning. The elephant is a full-grown, African bush elephant, being 10 feet tall and weighing 6,000 pounds while wearing a huge collar with a leash attached to it, to comply with San Antonio’s leash law for elephants.

Since the elephant was too tall to fit under the roof of the plane, the flight had to be delayed to give maintenance crews time to cut a large hole in the top of the plane, as well as to remove all the aisle seats. Bobo was carrying a large shovel and a box of 60-gallon trash bags to use, in case the giant tusker had to relieve himself. All passengers who had tickets for the aisle seats would just have to book another flight to Hawaii.

When some of the passengers complained about having to re-book, they were promptly told they were blacklisted from flying Corpulent Airlines for life, and were denied refunds for their purchased\tickets. The airline also reported all the banned passengers to the local constabulary for cruelty to an elephant.

As of press time, the plane failed to lift off the runway due to the elephant’s enormous weight, and ended up crashing into a pylon along the runway, killing all the passengers aboard. Thankfully, the elephant was unscathed.