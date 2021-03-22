Wile E Coyote Bares All To Oprah: Pulls Race Card

BILLINGSGATE POST: Like Meghan and Harry, Wile E Coyote, the distraught victim of a thousand blows to the head by gravity controlled ACME ANVILS, chose to air his grievances with the Goddess of Understanding, Oprah Winfrey.

In a tearful display of self-compassion, unequaled since last month, when the Duchess of Sussex whimpered to her audience how little Archie might be denied his royal title because of his skin color. Wile E Coyote, likewise, pulled the race card during his televised interview with Oprah.

“WTF! Every time I be racing the Road Runner, I get throttled by an ACME ANVIL.”

MEEP MEEP!

Dr. Slim: “Ya gotta love Wile E. He knows how to pull Oprah’s heart strings.”

Dirty: “Yo, Doctor. How do you spell R.E.P.A.R.A.T.I.O.N?”