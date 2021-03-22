Wile E Coyote Bares All To Oprah: Pulls Race Card

Funny story written by Dr. Billingsgate

Monday, 22 March 2021

image for Wile E Coyote Bares All To Oprah: Pulls Race Card

BILLINGSGATE POST: Like Meghan and Harry, Wile E Coyote, the distraught victim of a thousand blows to the head by gravity controlled ACME ANVILS, chose to air his grievances with the Goddess of Understanding, Oprah Winfrey.

In a tearful display of self-compassion, unequaled since last month, when the Duchess of Sussex whimpered to her audience how little Archie might be denied his royal title because of his skin color. Wile E Coyote, likewise, pulled the race card during his televised interview with Oprah.

“WTF! Every time I be racing the Road Runner, I get throttled by an ACME ANVIL.”

MEEP MEEP!

Dr. Slim: “Ya gotta love Wile E. He knows how to pull Oprah’s heart strings.”

Dirty: “Yo, Doctor. How do you spell R.E.P.A.R.A.T.I.O.N?”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ACMEOprah Winfrey

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more