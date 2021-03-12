Meghan And Harry: The Comedy Of Heirs By Oprah Winfield

BILLINGSGATE POST: Not lost in the interview of Meghan and Harry by Oprah Winfield, the other night, was the convoluted irony of the story that might have even challenged William Shakespeare.

The Comedy of Errors is one of Shakespeare’s early plays. A farcical comedy, most of its humor revolved around mistaken identity and the use of puns, slapstick and word play. The play’s title has become an idiom for “an event or series of events made ridiculous by the number of errors that were made throughout.”

Oprah, in her own Comedy of Heirs, touched all of the bases. She came out slicker than a snake oil sales woman, using racial implications and innuendo, instead of puns, slapstick and word play, to carry the narrative. Meghan recalled that she was reduced to tears because her sister-in-law didn’t agree with her regarding the dresses for the flower girls in the wedding. The international audience was left slobbering in their own self-guilt.

Meghan, who is 39 years old - three years older than Harry - quite likely is going through menopause, so these episodes are not unexpected. She also claimed that racially insensitive remarks were made about the color of her son’s skin, and that he would not be given a royal title because of it.

Oprah was deeply affected by the inequities of being a person of color. She, herself, has suffered immeasurably from being a Black American woman - her current worth is estimated to be 2.7 billion. She couldn’t believe that this could happen to such an innocent gold digger. With a look of empathy not displayed since Larry, Moe and Curly made people cry, her audience was brought to tears by the pathetic recital of woe.



Dr. Slim: "The Comedy of Heirs, my ass!"

Dirty: "Yo, Doctor. Are you sure you ain’t the Bard of Avon reincarnated?"