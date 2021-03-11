Meghan worries and suffers like no other...

Following the 'whistleblowing' interview with Oprah Winfrey, details have emerged of both a spicy and grim nature regarding the Royal Family, not broadcast during the show.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, claims that all three children of the Duchess of Cambridge, Charlotte, George and Louis, are partial to cheese and onion crisps.

"Wait a minute," says Winfrey, "Slow down, let's go back there. Are you saying these kids are allowed to get fat, and the poor British public then has to pay for treatment to their obesity?" and sits with her mouth open for forty seconds, without eating, which is a kind of record for the, let's say, stout star of TV.

"Well, sometimes they eat smoky bacon, but I think that's just as bad."

"Too right, too right. And who allows this?" Winfrey can be heard asking.

"I'd rather not say," replies Meghan. She does mention a name, but the recording is faint. "They also eat chocolate. Lots of it." At this, Winfrey begins to weep, and cameras are switched off.

Such revelations are bound to damage the Royals' image throughout the world, though only a malicious rogue would suggest there was any intent on Meghan and Winfrey's behalf. No sir!!

A scene at the end shows Meghan applying suntan cream to Harry's forehead and neck.

"He has very sensitive skin, it's extremely white and reddish and...ooops..." says the Duchess.

"Don't worry, dear," whispers Winfrey, "we'll cut that out..."