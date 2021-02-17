White Supremacist Or White Trash?

Sometimes it is real hard to tell the difference.........

The seated gentleman would just be someone's dear grandfather resting after a hard day of rioting in the nation's capital.

Or he could be a looney tune who thinks he's really cool by trashing a national monument, and enjoys putting his cow dung-laden boots up on someone's clean desk to show off to his redneck buddies.

Or, he could be just another tourist who got lost during the official tour of the building, and decided to rest his bum for minute in a chair that just happened to belong to Nancy Pelosi.

Or......

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

