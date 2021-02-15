Trump: "I Am Not A Quitter!"

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Monday, 15 February 2021

image for Trump: "I Am Not A Quitter!"
I'm not a quitter!

Donald Trump emerged victorious from his second impeachment trial on Sunday, happy with his exoneration, but told the world's media that he was angry about the choice of wording used after the result.

Trump, 74, told attendant journalists:

"I am not a quitter! I've never quit anything in my life, and I'm not going to start quitting now!"

There was some murmuring, and a giggle.

The Senate had earlier found him not guilty of inciting an insurrection at Capitol Hill on 6 January, and an abuse of power.

Trump complained that the wording used in government business was often archaic, and difficult to understand. He asked:

"What's a 'buse'? Can anybody help me with that?"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

