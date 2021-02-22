Wile E Biden Confused: Mistakes Trump Runner For Donald Duck

Monday, 22 February 2021

BILLINGSGATE POST: If a giant Saguaro cactus fell in the desert, and no one was pricked by it, did it really fall? Houston, we got a problem.

Yes, as we continue to witness the epic struggle between good and evil, personified by the Road Runner and Wile E Biden, it becomes more and more apparent that one of the players is missing more than a few cards in his deck.

In a speech before half-a-dozen yawning, recent escapes from a Wisconsin funny farm and a coterie of drooling reporters from the mainstream media, Wile E Biden mistakenly referred to his adversary as Donald Duck.

Only if you have never seen Donald Duck and the Trump Runner stand side-by-side could you make this mistake. One might possibly make an inductive leap that perhaps Wile E has taken too many ACME ANVIL hits to the head.

A crack reporter from CNN asked if he could distinguish the difference between MEEP-MEEP and QUACK-QUACK?

“That sounds like a trick question,” responded the Wile E one, with a crooked grin. “Can you rephrase the question as a multiple choice?”

Dr. Slim: “I think it would be a mistake to over-estimate his ability to think.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. He fooled the voting machines, though.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

