The Trump Runner vs Wile E Biden

BILLINGSGATE POST: This begins a series, that will, from time to time, chronicle the epic battle between the Trump Runner and Wile E Biden.

In the Sonoran Desert, where stately Saguaro cacti stand sentinel over Gila monsters, tarantulas and scorpions, their prickly thorns welcoming any intruder who dares accept the hospitality they graciously offer, the battle will take place.

Here lies the tale of the battle between the Trump Runner and his hapless foil, Wile E Biden.

********************************************************************************************************

The hostile environment of the Sonoran Desert does not cease, even after the sun goes down. Legends of lost gold mines and the crusted white skeletons of dead miners who stood sentinel over their staked claims while grey-bearded vultures picked their bones, give testimony to the dangers that await anyone who dares to challenge this scorched hell.

Anyone who understands the Quasimodo Effect realizes that even one mistake in this unforgiving environment might lead to one’s demise. And that is why there are ten million stories in the naked desert. This is but one of them.

The searing rays of the sun crept over the horizon later than the day before; it was the day after the summer solstice, and the sunlight was less menacing than yesterday’s by a matter of seconds. Moisture was nowhere to be seen, but evident nonetheless. The Saguaro cacti, with thorny arms reaching for the sky, cast long shadows that offer precious shade for rattlesnakes and armadillos to embrace each other, free and oblivious to the spider mites who were unwilling spectators to the rapacious carnality of reptiles gone wild; possibly a plus for non-binary casual observers.

And now for the rest of the story:

TO BE CONTINUED....

Dr. Slim: “I’m beginning to smell a rat.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. Do you think this was a set-up? There is no story?”