New theory of politics vigorously denied in the halls of social media and congress

Professor Floutus Dignit of MIT has just emerged to the world stage with a theory he calls “similar to the problem of delirium tremens in the old days.”

The delirium tremens malady occurs as a consequence of withdrawal from alcohol, with unpleasant side effects.

In the present case, according to Professor Dignit, trauma is not so much caused by alcohol as it is by power and need for approval at the ballot box.

"Hysteria, yes. Quite close."

A wholesale delirium in the realms of exaggeration and delusion occurs, which could continue for the entire length of an administration.

An example is the recent deployment of 25,000 national guards to the capitol at the time of Mr. Biden's inauguration.

Clearly overkill in terms of actual danger, plus accompanied by barbed wire and blockades similar to The Green Zone in Baghdad, this action was set off by inadequate assessments following mob behavior earlier this month.

Ms. Clinton's and Ms. Pelosi's calling that mob attack “sedition” and bringing charges against Trump as trying to create a “coup” are similar as delusion and exaggeration, according to the professor.

These behaviors also sometimes contain contradictions that the perpetrators seem unaware of.

That pillar of health leadership Mr. Fauci has been caught in what some call prevarications on several occasions, including on no need (then dire need) for masks, and the number (increasing) that should be vaccinated to get to a safe zone.

Official statements on mask wearing have been continually ignored by officials themselves who have been putting out mandates, with the latest inconsistencies from Mr. Biden himself and his family.

Moreover, inconsistencies are occurring on estimates of damage from covid, as with currently the 400,000 deaths. A year ago the estimate was 2 million by June of 2020.

Further, the 400,000 figure is not qualified in terms of age, or even whether covid was the leading cause of demise (the was it covid with or from question).

The WHO has just revealed the problem of "false positives" related to reports of an increasing number of cases.

In short, Professor Dignit says, either politicians today are continuously lying, or they are ignorantly afflicted with a delirium that favors exaggeration and delusion.

In which case a majority of them need medical assistance and psychoanalysis.

Professor Dignit has also said he will not take to social media with this analysis, given the hostility there.

He will content himself with an academic audience, which typically draws 6 in an auditorium for 500.