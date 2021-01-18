A few deaths; what's the big deal?

Following 13 deaths after vaccination in Norway, Dr. Steiner Madsen, of The Norwegian Medicines Agency, commented:

“We do not see anything alarming with these figures. All deaths are in elderly and frail people with underlying diseases.”

The death count in Norway has now risen to 23, with 29 cases of serious side effects from 33,000 doses given.

Meanwhile, by saying, “I'm choosing the risk of getting covid” over half of health care workers at California hospitals are refusing vaccinations.

The risk of getting covid re the US = 400,000 deaths vs. 350 million population, or a point one one five percentage (.015%).

The risk of side effects from the jab is 5% ( five percent )--with the vaccines declared 95% safe.

In December, the LA Times announced 74% of the deaths are aged 65 and up.

Other sources (Dec 26, 2020) stated Americans older than 65 constituted about 80% of all deaths from Covid-19.

Recent Headlines:

*US: on December the 18th, 2021, 112,807 people were injected with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

(Of these, 3,150 were subsequently unable to perform normal daily activities, unable to work, required care from doctor or health care professional.)

*Mexico: doctor in intensive care after getting Covid-19 vaccine

*US: doctor aged 41 no health problems dies 4 days after getting the jab

*Portugual: nurse dies suddenly after receiving vaccine

*Miami: doctor dies after receiving first dose of Pfizer vaccine

*US: 24 nursing home deaths AFTER vaccinations

*Israel 13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after taking Pfizer's Covid jab

*Germany: 10 dead within 4 days of vaccine

*US: total death toll in US from vaccine = 55

*Delhi: 51 adverse reactions reported & 1 person hospitalized

*Overall: rate of adverse reactions to Covid vaccines already 50x higher than flu shot

News media have been seeking public response to these developments, including from members of the Lonely Old F*cks Chorale.

Their response--inspired once again by Janis Joplin (she would be 77 at this time):

O Lord won't you save me

from the likes of Bill Gates

the vaccine drives you crazy

it can paralyze your face

you faint and you breathe hard

they take you away

But now not to worry

no need for alarm

it's all good for business

just a few being harmed.

O Lord won't you save me

from Big Pharma today

I don't want a passport

to the Great Pearly Way!

