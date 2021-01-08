President Donald Trump Says "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet!"

He may have less than two weeks of his time in the White House left, but President Donald J. Trump earlier today struck terror into the hearts of every right-minded person in the US, and in the wider world.

Trump appeared briefly on the White House lawn to deliver his reaction to being banned from prominent social media platforms, and, crooning the anthemic refrain from the 1974 Bachman-Turner Overdrive hit record, declared:

"You ain't seen nothing yet!"

After the frightening scenes on the steps of Capitol Hill on Wednesday, when demonstrators stormed and occupied the building in what Joe Biden described as 'an insurrection' and others as 'the end of democracy', this latest statement was most unwelcome.

Quite what Trump meant by "You ain't seen nothing yet!" isn't clear, and can only be guessed at. But, bearing in mind all that has gone before during his four years in charge, nothing should be ruled out.

With certain sections of the populace having already come into conflict during riots last year threatening a Race War, and those at opposite ends of another societal spectrum - the rich and the poor - threatening a Class War, Trump's incendiary comments at a time when people are 'on edge' over the Coronavirus, appear to be those of a man attempting to cause a Civil War.

There are 11 full days between now and Joe Biden taking the reins, and President Trump reminded everyone just how long 11 days is, by reiterating:

"No, no, baby, you ain't seen nuthin' yet!"