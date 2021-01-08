President Trump Has Had His Bum Slapped

President Donald Trump, who, on Wednesday, incited his supporters to march on Capitol Hill to regain his 'stolen presidential election', showed his sensible side today, condemning their actions, and promising a smooth handover of power on 20 January.

Clearly, he'd had his bum smacked.

Trump, who has tried every trick in the book to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 3 November vote, wound thousands of his supporters up on Thursday, and pointed them in the direction of Congress, and the rest, as we know, is catastrophic history.

Today, however, Trump did a complete 180-degree about turn, and condemned the riot he'd organized - indeed, which would not have happened without him.

He said:

"I wanna say I condone the riots. I mean, that is, I condemn the riots. What we need right now is eating and resuscitation. I mean, healing and reconciliation."

Contradicting his previous day's criticism like someone who behaves in a certain way dependant upon which side of the bed he gets out of, Trump had obviously been given a good talking to by senior Republicans, who must have been worried that their own political futures were too closely intertwined with his.

One source said:

"The guy is a grade-A fruitcake. He's a real threat to the future of US politics. Someone has finally told the moron to shut the fuck up, and reminded him about what happened to JFK."