Trump Is Now a Sad, Sad, Pitiful, Pathetic Little Man

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Saturday, 26 December 2020

image for Trump Is Now a Sad, Sad, Pitiful, Pathetic Little Man
Trump told Hope Hicks that she and Ivanka are the only two people who care about him.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Consolidated News Magazine’s Tansy Fifi Aberdeen, has just written that President Trump has morphed into a sad, sad, pitiful, pathetic little man.

She added that the fact that, in four years, Trump the Chump spewed out 20,000 lies should be enough to have the wannabe-dictator dragged out of the White House by his ankles.

Miss Aberdeen stated that #Loser has as much business being in the White House, as a poisonous jellyfish has of being on a seafood restaurant menu.

She pointed out the fact that his base stood behind him, and followed him, like the Pied Piper's rats is even more astounding, amazing, and downright pathetic; but hey, the man is one damn good con-artist, you do have to give the racist Nazi that.

Aberdeen quipped that Trump could easily sell bananas to Costa Rica, crumpets to England, and sushi to Japan.

And now, as Melania has stated, the little piece of duck shit, lays in his bed, sobbing, whimpering, and crying like the little defeated SOB that he is.

Oh well, as Nancy Pelosi has said time after time…come on and hurry the fuck up January 20!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpMelania TrumpNancy Pelosi

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more