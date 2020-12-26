Trump Is Now a Sad, Sad, Pitiful, Pathetic Little Man

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Consolidated News Magazine’s Tansy Fifi Aberdeen, has just written that President Trump has morphed into a sad, sad, pitiful, pathetic little man.

She added that the fact that, in four years, Trump the Chump spewed out 20,000 lies should be enough to have the wannabe-dictator dragged out of the White House by his ankles.

Miss Aberdeen stated that #Loser has as much business being in the White House, as a poisonous jellyfish has of being on a seafood restaurant menu.

She pointed out the fact that his base stood behind him, and followed him, like the Pied Piper's rats is even more astounding, amazing, and downright pathetic; but hey, the man is one damn good con-artist, you do have to give the racist Nazi that.

Aberdeen quipped that Trump could easily sell bananas to Costa Rica, crumpets to England, and sushi to Japan.

And now, as Melania has stated, the little piece of duck shit, lays in his bed, sobbing, whimpering, and crying like the little defeated SOB that he is.

Oh well, as Nancy Pelosi has said time after time…come on and hurry the fuck up January 20!