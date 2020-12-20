President Trump Says His Personal $3.2 Million Stimulus Check is in Fact Legal

Sunday, 20 December 2020

image for President Trump Says His Personal $3.2 Million Stimulus Check is in Fact Legal
Trump received a stimulus check in 2019 (shown above) for $584.36, and one for 2020, in the amount of $3.2 million.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The president has informed Anderson Cooper of “60 Minutes” that his $3.2 government stimulus check to himself is totally legal and within the guidelines of the presidency.

Trump said that section 8, paragraph 9, of the U.S. Constitution clearly stipulates that the president is entitled to a government stimulus check for any of 17 different valid reasons.

POTUS expressed that, under reason number 13, it clearly states that, if the president feels that he has lost money due to serving as president, then he can give himself a stimulus check, as long as at least three of his presidential advisers agree.

DJT said that he has gotten the approval of Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Kayleigh McEnany.

The President did promise to put at least half of the $3.2 million into his personal charity fund, and donate at least $500 to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

