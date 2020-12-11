President Trump Seen Through Window Wearing Basque

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Friday, 11 December 2020

image for President Trump Seen Through Window Wearing Basque
Trump image censored, and replaced with a view of Le Pays Basque

There can be fewer things more embarrassing than actually 'being President Donald Trump' at the moment, but the soon-to-be-ousted US leader went one better this week, when he was seen through a window at the White House wearing a sexy basque.

An eagle-eyed tourist with binoculars, on a sightseeing trip to Washington, D.C., spied Trump sporting the red basque with black lacy frills through a window on the second floor. The sexy bodice was complemented by black stockings, suspenders and stiletto high-heel shoes.

The President was looking in a hand mirror, pouting.

It's not known why Mr. Trump might have been wearing the tight-fitting costume, but it hardly needs much speculation.

An earlier claim, last week, that Trump's son, Eric, had been seen in a French maid's outfit, and holding a feather duster, remain unconfirmed.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

