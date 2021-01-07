King Donald Trump Invites His Beloved Capitol-Stormin’ Right-Wing Anarchists to The White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The lawless, terroristic Trumptards that are so bat shit stupid, they STILL think that the SOB won the election, were egged-on by the President and his dictatorial attitude.

King Donald Trump sent out a text message telling his die-hard supporters to get in their pick-up trucks, and drive over to the capital, and have an impromptu meeting with the senators.

He said to tell them that they had his permission to go into the capital, and take a tour of the place.

POTUS even told them to help themselves to commemorative calendars, meatball sandwiches, and those cute little mini liquor bottles.

Boom Boom News is reporting that things got way out of hand as the home-grown terrorists sprayed red paint on the statues of Thomas Jefferson, Millard Fillmore, and Amy Carter.

One of the 'visitors' even went into the office of Ted Cruz and left a little momento of his visit in his coffee pot.

Trump told his ditzy son, Eric, that he was so proud of his personally-groomed insurgents, that he has invited each and every one of them to attend an old-fashioned backyard burger barbecue at the White House.

He promised the maskless, Dixie flag-waving ‘good ol’ boys’ that he’ll make sure that Ivanka wears a pair of her tightest-fitting Daisy Duke short shorts as she mingles about in her red MAGA halter top.

Music for the event will be provided by The Trumpapalooza Ass Kickin’ Band and hip hop artist, LaQuanda Missy Miss Ho Ho, who Trump lasciviously pointed out, has even bigger knockers than 'Megan Thee Stallion.'