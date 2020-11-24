President Trump Promises That He’ll Release His Tax Returns When He Runs In 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Donald Trump continues to play golf every day, and is not too concerned with running the country.

A very reliable White House staff member revealed that the President has pretty much put the running of the country on automatic pilot.

Trump was asked by Vox Populi's Ichabod Fernandez when he was planning on releasing his tax returns, which he said he would release 4 years ago.

The President replied that he recently spoke to one of the auditors, and was told they should be ready to be released in time for the 2024 presidential election

RumorLand News is reporting that POTUS has handed the Missile Launching Remote to his favorite child, Ivanka.

Trump spoke with several reporters as he played golf, yet again, at one of his 16 golf courses.

Vox Populi reports that every time that Trump plays a round of golf, the American taxpayers foot the bill, which averages $600,000 a round.

If one does the math, the $600,000 is equal to the cost of 21 Kia Sorentos.

In Other News: A very close friend of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, says that Kim has the hots for buxom rapper Megan The Stallion.