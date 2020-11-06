Trump Says: Throw Out Votes, Let the Supreme Court Decide Election

After losing the election, Donald Trump has announced he wants to eliminate all the votes cast and have the election decided instead by the Supreme Court.

This is once again an example of Trump’s creative thinking, right up there with drinking Clorox and Lysol to wash out COVID-19.

Also, could Trump have bumped off Ruth Bader Ginsberg so he could further pack the Supreme Court? And how does the respected Supreme Court like becoming Donald Trump’s rubber stamp?

Suppose they did make a decision, but decided in favor of Joe Biden? What would be Trump’s next move?

There were ten 3rd party candidates in the 2020 presidential election. One of the more famous candidates was rapper Kanye West whose political party he represented was the Birthday Party.

Remember when Kanye West tried to yank away Taylor Swift’s 2009 MTV Video Music Award, saying it should have instead gone to Beyonce? The 2020 presidential election is another instead. Like Donald Trump, Kanye may agree that the vote count was illegal, and allege fraud. Still, instead of a Supreme Court deciding the winner, Kanye could request that fellow rappers decide the election in his favor.

Undoubtedly, Donald Trump will not concede, invite Joseph Biden to the White House, or attend the presidential inauguration.

Just imagine, there is still Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years to look forward to.

Congratulations, President Joseph Biden!

