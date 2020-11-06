Kanye West The Hip-Hop Artist Who Ran For President, Finally Concedes The Presidential Election

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 6 November 2020

Kanye's working on his autobiography titled, "Hey Yo Y'all, I Came Close Ta Being The Effen President."

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – After waiting 48 hours, the music entertainer known by millions as West the Pest, has just announced in a Walmart parking lot, in Chicago, that he is conceding defeat in the presidential election.

West, aka Mr. Kim Kardashian, told the mostly silent crowd of 19 shoppers that he gave it his best, but it looks like America just isn’t ready for a black president.

When a shopper shouted out that Barack Obama was black, Kanye yelled back, "No he's not, he’s actually half-Hawaiian and half-white."

The conceited hip-hop artist told the crowd that he plans to return to California, and resume his fantastically successful entertainment career.

Kanye, who received 60,102 votes, then added that he also hopes to try and patch things up with his stunningly, sexy, big-assed wife, the infamous Kim Kardashian.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
2020 Presidential Election Barack Obama Kanye West Kim Kardashian

