B. O. Plenty Endorses Sleepy Joe Biden

BILLINGSGATE POST: B. O. Plenty, the husband of Gravel Gertie and father of Sparkle Plenty, today announced his support for Sleepy Joe Biden.

Sparkle was a child prodigy at the age of two. Already talking and doing chores at her home in Fontana, she mastered the mandolin by the age of three, and, most recently, sang the National Anthem before game one of the World Series between the Dodgers and Tampa Rays.

“Wal, it does lack dibnigty - but never noticed afore how much ye take after yore Ma, young’un.”

A Little Background:

B.O. Plenty was once listed in Dick Tracy’s Rogues’ Gallery for sheltering fugitive Breathless Mahoney on his farm, then stole her money. He was rehabilitated with the aid of Dick Tracy and Diet Smith.

ROGUES’ GALLERY: Gertrude Plenty, AKA Gravel Gertie, aided Brow in escape attempt, serving sentence. Helped police crack prison dope ring. Later married B.O. Plenty. REFORMED.

Later in her life, Sparkle Plenty became a target of the extortionist T.V. Wiggles, but was protected from harm by Flintheart, Tracy, and her family.

Slim: “I’ve heard enough. Why did B.O. Plenty endorse Sleepy Joe?”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. Evidently, you were not paying attention.”