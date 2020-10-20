Jeffrey Toolbin to moderate final Presidential Debate

Funny story written by Aspartame Boy

Tuesday, 20 October 2020

image for Jeffrey Toolbin to moderate final Presidential Debate
Anything to distract from the Biden crimes

New York, NY - Tool News Service

According to the news wire, Jeffrey Toolbin has been promoted by The New Yorker and appointed as the moderator for the final Presidential Debate. Jeffrey “tool” Toobin has selected Michael Jackson’s Beat It as the theme and background music for the debate.

Jeffrey will be equipped with a mute button attached to his zipper. When he unzips, the President’s mic will be hot; when he zips, Biden’s mic will be hot.

If things get out of hand, Jeffrey will switch the video to his famous Zoom masturbation broadcast.

If things REALLY get out of hand, he will remove his pants and switch both audio and video to his tool, which he will work feverishly.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

