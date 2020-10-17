Biden advises police to aim for toenails

Biden’s basement - Inferno News

At Biden’s Village-haul, Thursday night, he berated police for defending themselves against charging knife-wielding hopped-up crack-heads. Hunter applauded.

“We have to stop shooting unarmed charging knife-wielding hopped-up crack-head lying zombie pony-soldiers in the heart. I was sitting on the toilet backwards, with one foot in the bidet where I was washing my Depend, when it hit me.

“We need to train police to aim for the toenails. This would save a lot of money on manicures for the poor incarcerated Antifa heroes. And it’s a great way to thin the herd of nasty police.

Hunter applauded again, sucking on a pipe.