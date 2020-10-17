Biden advises police to aim for toenails

Funny story written by Aspartame Boy

Saturday, 17 October 2020

image for Biden advises police to aim for toenails
I trimmed that pinky toe, you get the next toe

Biden’s basement - Inferno News

At Biden’s Village-haul, Thursday night, he berated police for defending themselves against charging knife-wielding hopped-up crack-heads. Hunter applauded.

“We have to stop shooting unarmed charging knife-wielding hopped-up crack-head lying zombie pony-soldiers in the heart. I was sitting on the toilet backwards, with one foot in the bidet where I was washing my Depend, when it hit me.

“We need to train police to aim for the toenails. This would save a lot of money on manicures for the poor incarcerated Antifa heroes. And it’s a great way to thin the herd of nasty police.

Hunter applauded again, sucking on a pipe.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CrimeVice-President Joe Biden

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more