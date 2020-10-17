Trump says, "Just The Other Day…"

“Just the other day,” starts Donald Trump, as though about to quote documentary evidence and give valuable proof to support his lying position. Caught in a corner, it’s an on-the-spot invention.

Does anyone buy his "Just the other day..."

Trump is dedicated to spouting out words, and recently said, “Wearing masks kills more people than those people not wearing masks.”

“Who the hell said that pile of crap?”

“Just the other day…”

Pressed further.

“It was in a study I read…”

Well, you know that’s a lie. The guy only reads the funny papers.

Wait. Stop! Red light. That’s probably exactly where he read it! It was in the True or False question section for kids.

Quick as an eagle, Donald Trump dove right into the sentence, not understanding it was a True or False question. He then used that sentence (calling it a study) to support his insistence that wearing a mask had zero effect in preventing coronavirus.

“Just the other day, there was a study that I read, indicating that wearing masks kills more people than those people who do not wear masks.”

False.

Be prepared to question any sentence coming from Trump’s mouth that starts, “Just the other day…”

It wasn’t even, just the other day.

