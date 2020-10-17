Trump Says Construction Will Begin Soon on His New Trump Tower Building in Downtown Moscow

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Saturday, 17 October 2020

image for Trump Says Construction Will Begin Soon on His New Trump Tower Building in Downtown Moscow
Trump told Russian President Putin that he can stay at his luxurious Moscow Trump Tower free of charge.

INTERCOURSE, Pennsylvania – (Satire News) - President Trump was thrilled to see so many supporters at his last Trump Campaign Hate Rally.

He looked out at the crowd, which he estimated to be between one and two million, and gave them all a thumbs-up, as he said, “Masks, we don’t need no stinkin’ masks.”

The crowd roared and began chanting "Trump, Trump, you’re not a chump!"

Melania’s soon-to-be ex-husband gave them all the ‘heil’ sign.

As the cameras panned the crowd, one could see a smattering of swastika signs, KKK hoods, and red MAGA caps, and a few were probably good people.

Former star of TV’s “Joanie Loves Chachi” Scott Baio was the evening's featured guest.

He told the crowd that he never believed that story about Trump humping Stormy Daniels.

Baio explained that Stormy is a registered Democrat, and Trump hates Dems more than he hates the wind blowing and messing up his Dolly Parton-style hairdo.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Campaign Political RallyDonald TrumpMAGA CapsStormy Daniels

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more