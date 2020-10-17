Many in The Black Community Are Calling Rapper Ice Cube an Uncle Tom

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 17 October 2020

image for Many in The Black Community Are Calling Rapper Ice Cube an Uncle Tom
Due to Ice Cube cozying up to Trump, the Bravo Network has cancelled his reality show, "Chillin' With Ice Cube."

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – Afro Sheen Magazine is reporting that many African-Americans are now turning their backs on rapper Ice Cube, and calling him an Uncle Tom.

Others are saying that they are shocked that the black rapper has turned into just another one of Trump’s shameless, maskless, ass-kissers.

ASM’s Yodelle Denzel St. Bling, wrote that Ice Cube has been texting back and forth with President Trump, and telling him different black phrases he can use in his campaign hate rallies to pick up some black votes.

The black rapper whose latest album “Yo Yo Mo Fo You Best Go Go” failed to make the Top 40 chart, says Trump is the best thing to happen to America since glow-in-the-dark condoms.

He added that, yes, Trump is one damn effen racist, but at least he does not hide behind a hood and robe like lots of white extremist racists do.

Ice Cube said that he admires Trump for blatantly showing the entire nation that he is as racist as the most racist racist in the dirt-eating state of Georgia.

The Vox Populi News Agency is reporting that Ice Cube will be attending Trump’s election night margarita and anglo food party.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trumphip hopIce Cube

