WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The New York Times has just released 978 documents showing that President Trump is nothing more than a self-centered, egomaniacal, non-tax-paying chump.

He has a new nickname - The Tax Dodger.

Tilapia Frisbee, with the Right Coast Revue, said that it certainly appears that if POTUS doesn’t want to pay taxes, then no one is going to make him, and especially not the dummies at the Internal Revenue Service.

King Donaldo the 1st actually had the baby onions to claim Ivanka’s haircuts, eyebrow trims, nose hair removal, and Brazilian bikini waxes as business expenses.

Old Baby Fingers even claimed a $27,000 deduction for Eric’s therapy sessions, which he got because the little peep squeak is afraid of grasshoppers, drizzle, and black women.

The Right Coast Revue reports that the figure that Trump owes to the American people is somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.73 billion.

Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen so eloquently wrote in his book, “Anyone who denies that Pee-Pee Boy isn’t a hate-monger, a racist, a sexual predator, and now a tax dodger, is either a Trump Right or Wronger, or else he’s from the planet Uranus."