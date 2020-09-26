President Trump is Thrilled That The Trumpapalooza Ass-Kickin’ Band Has Written a Song For His Campaign Rallies

NASHVILLE – (Satire News) – President Trump’s favorite musical band has just informed him that they have written a campaign song for him to use at all of his campaign pep rallies.

Cyrus Flick, who plays fiddle with the Trumpapalooza Ass-Kickin- Band, said that they got tired of hearing artists like Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, and The Sopapilla Muchachas Band, complain that Donald J is playing their songs at his rallies without getting permission from the artists.

Flick said that he and his wife, Fanny, went to the local Winn-Dixie supermarket, bought a case of Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer, and sat down in their trailer house and wrote the song “Donald Trump’s Face Might Be Orange, But His Heart and His Ego Are Red, White, and Blue”.

The song tells the story of a much misunderstood Donald John Trump, who is a non-bigoted, non-racist, brilliant businessman, who fought valiantly in Vietnam, and graduated Alpha Phi Oregano Cum Beta from Harvard.

Eric Trump reported that when his father first heard the song, his eyes got kinda misty.

The president grabbed Eric's hand, and said, “Son, Mr. and Mrs. Flick have captured the very essence of the amazingly intelligent man that your daddy is.”

“But daddy, they didn’t mention that bitch, Stormy Daniels.”

“Shut the f**k up, Eric. I swear I’m gonna have a DNA test done on you, boy…hell, there is just NO WAY, NO DAMN WAY that you could have possibly sprung forth from my loins.”