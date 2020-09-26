President Trump Insists That Sean Hannity Be The TV Debate Moderator Instead of Chris Wallace

BERLIN, Vermont – (Satire News) – The president had a campaign rally in the town of Berlin, which is noted for having the same name as the city in Germany.

POTUS told the crowd, which he estimated to be at least 800,000, that he is almost ready for the upcoming debate with Joe Biden.

He pointed out that he has been practicing with the first lady by calling her all kinds of mean, hateful, nasty, derogatory names.

Trump told Fox News host Laura “Giddy-Up” Ingraham that he may decide to back out of the debate unless moderator Chris Wallace is replaced by Sean Hannity.

Ingraham told him that Wallace is one of the most respected TV hosts at the Fox Network.

DJT said that he'd heard that Joe Biden had written a check to Chris Wallace for $12,700, so that Chris can ask him easy, softball questions, and ask the president difficult hardball questions.

Ingraham asked where in the world he'd got that fake info from.

Trump said that Kayleigh McEnany overheard one of the White House cooks telling one of the White House gardeners about the $12,700 check.

When Joe Biden was told of Trump’s comments, he shook his head, and said that Comrade Trumpski is getting bat shit crazier by the freakin' minute.