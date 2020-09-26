Trump Can Play The Banjo With His Toes

Ever since watching the 1972 film Deliverance, Donald Trump has been intrigued by the banjo, and has become very proficient with that instrument. So much so, that he has managed to learn to play the banjo - with his toes!

Of course, the banjo doesn’t remain on the floor when he plays; he stands the musical instrument up with one hand and thrums away with the toes on his right foot.

Putin was mesmerized the first time that he witnessed a Trump performance. He called in Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to watch. Trump had rolled up his pants leg, rolled down and removed the sock on his right foot, and started to strum away Strangers In The Night.

Trump was still a 2nd-rate talk show host, on a third-rate television show, and nowhere near the White House. But former KGB head, Vladimir Putin, visualized the future.

It was at this point that Putin cupped his hand over his mouth and whispered in Russian to Lavrov, “This is our guy. Oh, yes.”

Eight hidden cameras captured Trump’s performance on video. And forget what Christopher Steel's dossier may hint at about golden rain on a bed used by former President Obama at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton.

Donald Trump’s performance while playing the banjo with his toes is what the Russians were, and are, using to blackmail their future US presidential candidate.

Oh, yes.

