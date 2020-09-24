Donald Trump Denied Entry At Sperm Bank

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Thursday, 24 September 2020

image for Donald Trump Denied Entry At Sperm Bank
Imagine what might happen if...

There was controversy in downtown Manhattan this morning, when President Donald Trump was refused entry at a local sperm bank during an unannounced flying visit to New York.

The incident happened at the Lower East Side Sperm Donation Center on East 16th Street just after 8 a.m.

When Trump, accompanied by his security team, tried to gain access, he was prevented from doing so by the center's own security team, 84-year-old former NYPD cop, Wally Jankovic.

It's not known if the President was merely paying a visit to the center to show interest, carry out an inspection, and shake a few dignitaries' hands, as is often the case, or if he actually intended making a contribution.

"I couldn't take that kind of risk," said Jankovic.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpSperm Bank

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more