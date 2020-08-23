James Comey Is 6’8” In J Edgar Hoover’s High-Heel Pumps

BILLINGSGATE POST: On CBS “Face The Nation”, disgraced former FBI Director, James Comey, was asked how tall he was.

To the casual observer, this question might have appeared innocuous; an innocent gesture to break the ice before getting down and dirty with the hard questions.

But to Slim Everdingle and Detrick “Dirty Trick” Detwiler, it meant vindication for long nights of surveillance in Everdingle’s specially equipped 1951 Studebaker Champion. As reported earlier, they were investigating reports that James Comey had checked out clothing items from the J Edgar Hoover memorabilia closet on the top floor of FBI Headquarters.

It was well-past 2:00 AM on a dark street in the Georgetown area of Washington D.C. Like Sgt. Joe Friday and his sidekick, Officer Bill Gannon, Slim and Dirty just “wanted the facts.” However, this wasn’t Dragnet. This was the real thing.

The bars were emptying Into the night. Although the windows of the Studebaker were steamed over - it seems that Dirty’s penchant for rattling off popcorn farts to harass Slim, inadvertently made visual contacts nearly impossible to confirm.

Slim: “Skunk Alpha, Skunk Alpha!“ (Sightings of enemy targets were assigned alphabetically by the team).

“Check out that tall guy in the pink feathered boa coming out of the bar? He can hardly walk. Those heels must be 5 inches tall.”

Dirty: “He’s not tall. He’s slim, that’s all.”