Deja Voodoo: Biden Names Kamala Harris For Supreme Court

BILLINGSGATE POST: With the news that Kamala “Breath” Harris had supplanted him for top billing on the Democrat Presidential ticket, Joe Biden returned the favor by choosing her to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

To put this in perspective, not since 1923 at the Polo Grounds, when Luis Angel Firpo, nicknamed “El Toro de las Pampas”, knocked Heavyweight Champion Jack Dempsey out of the ring in the first round of their fisticuffs battle, then having the Manassa Mauler climb back into the ring to knock the Argentinian out in the second round, has there been such a change in fortune.

Who knows, or even cares, if Sleepy Joe remembered that he had already chosen Harris as his running mate? All that seems to matter is that he announced that, if he were elected president, he would nominate a black woman for the Supreme Court to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The obvious choice would have been Congresswoman Maxine Waters. She has everything: She’s black enough, she has unplumbed depth to her intellect, and most of all, she has a bite mark on her neck. Rumors are that she bit herself with her own false teeth while trying to hit a high note at a Karaoke bar in Washington.

Slim: “If El Toro de las Pampas were alive today, he would vote for Joe.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. What makes you think he won’t?”