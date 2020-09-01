Biden: Can’t Wait To Get Into Kamala’s Snickers

Funny story written by Dr. Billingsgate

Tuesday, 1 September 2020

image for Biden: Can’t Wait To Get Into Kamala’s Snickers
Snicker Snicker

BILLINGSGATE POST: Yesterday, in his first appearance on the campaign trail since coming out of his basement, Joe Biden mentioned that he couldn’t resist chocolates and had a secret craving for Snickers.

“I can’t wait to get into Kamala’s Snickers. That’s why I chose her for my running mate. Whenever I nuzzle her hair, she knows what I want.”

With that, he left the press conference without taking any questions from the reporters, who were left with their mouths agape, not quite comprehending what they had just heard.

Slim: “Nothing wrong with liking chocolate.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. But you don’t have to eat the whole box.”

DISCLAIMER: Upon the advice of my attorney, as is its stated policy, THE BILLINGSGATE POST will stand behind this story with no caveats or carve-outs; other than advising readers that providing journalism unabridged, uncensored and most importantly, without proof, is a thankless mission.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Joseph BidenKamala HarrisSnickers

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more