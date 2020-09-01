Biden: Can’t Wait To Get Into Kamala’s Snickers

BILLINGSGATE POST: Yesterday, in his first appearance on the campaign trail since coming out of his basement, Joe Biden mentioned that he couldn’t resist chocolates and had a secret craving for Snickers.

“I can’t wait to get into Kamala’s Snickers. That’s why I chose her for my running mate. Whenever I nuzzle her hair, she knows what I want.”

With that, he left the press conference without taking any questions from the reporters, who were left with their mouths agape, not quite comprehending what they had just heard.

Slim: “Nothing wrong with liking chocolate.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. But you don’t have to eat the whole box.”

DISCLAIMER: Upon the advice of my attorney, as is its stated policy, THE BILLINGSGATE POST will stand behind this story with no caveats or carve-outs; other than advising readers that providing journalism unabridged, uncensored and most importantly, without proof, is a thankless mission.