Joe Biden: Kamala May Be Nasty, But She’s Prettier Than Alice Cooper

BILLINGSGATE POST: Beauty, like nastiness, is in the eyes of the beholder. But when you are faced with choosing one over the other, take beauty every time.

Joe Biden made it absolutely clear that he would choose a woman to be his running mate. His choices were limited: none of them were pretty; but all of them were nasty. Being pretty nasty was necessary to overcome his perceived nice guy persona. So it was obvious: he had to pick the nastiest one of them all - Kamala Harris.

Geoffrey Chaucer, the father of English literature, may have said it best in The Canterbury Tales, published in the 14th century.

A quote from The Wife of Bath, who was the forerunner of the modern liberated woman as interpreted today:

'My lige lady, generally,' quod he [I nominate you for Vice Presidency]

'Wommen desiren to have sovereynetee [Over the likes of Biden’s wee wee]

As wel over hir housbond as hir love, [Willie Brown, her legacy from above]

And for to been in maistrie hym above.' [Surrender Joe, my turtle dove.]

Slim: “How can Kamala be prettier than Alice Cooper?”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. That’s Bullshit. The fix was in. Alice got hosed.”