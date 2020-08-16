Meghan McCain Says She Will Not Vote for Trump as It Would be Like the Bull Complimenting the Matador

Meghan said that her 103-year-old Republican grandmother hates President Trump.

PHOENIX – (Satire News) - Meghan McCain hails from a long line of Republicans. Her father, Senator John McCain, fought in Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, and Greenland to help keep foreigners free.

Meghan said that, growing up, she was not allowed to date any boy who was a Democrat.

She pointed out that she was, however, allowed to date Cameron Rubble, who was a card-carrying Republican, but never mind that Cam had robbed two Phoenix liquor stores.

The bubbly blonde was recently asked by Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham if she was voting for Trump.

She replied “Hell, no. My entire family, including my 103-year-old grandmother, hates Trump more than she hates misplacing her dentures.”

Meghan said that, if she voted for Trump, it would be like the bull giving the matador a compliment.

Ms. McCain was asked if she would ever want to venture into the political arena. She replied that she loved politicians, but that she'd become a street walker before she'd become a politician.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

