Vice President: A Choice Between Anna Wintour Or Meryl Streep

Anyone can beat Trump and Pence, so why not go for a successful woman who isn’t a political figure? Yes, politics are an essential factor, whether editing a magazine or preserving a film career, but Joe Biden doesn’t require a career politician.

Harris, Warren, Porter, and Gillibrand could do the vice president’s job with their eyes closed. But Joe Biden has it all already and is a sure bet. He doesn’t need a political figure as a running mate. So why not throw some pizazz into the pot.

Streep has played everyone from Sophie to Mama Mia to the witch in Into The Woods. She would be a cinch performing as Madam Vice President.

Stage fright? No way! She’s a pro. Debate? Well, Pence is just a recorded message, and you know Streep can remember her lines.

And look at all the men Streep has already played opposite: Alec Baldwin, Robert Redford, Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, Jeremy Irons, Jack Nicholson, Albert Brooks, Bruce Willis, and Clint Eastwood. She could take on Pence, and nickel and dime him in any debate.

And, if she had to step up into the big job? Sure thing! She already took on the role of Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady. And it’s unfair to say she couldn't do a better job than Trump because Trump just isn’t doing the job.

Anna Wintour wasn’t born in the United States. You have to be born in the United States to be President of the United States. Too bad! After Trump and the mess he made, wouldn’t it have been super to see the United States once again emerge like a slick, new, issue of Vogue magazine?

But since Meryl Streep has already played Anna Wintour in The Devil Wears Prada, maybe it’s for the best.

But, if Meryl Streep refuses the job, there’s always Martha Stewart.

