After months of speculation, the Democratic nominee for President has selected current Vice President Mike Pence as his running mate.

“While our nation is bitterly divided, the one thing we can all agree on is that Mike Pence has done a bang-up job as vice president. I think it makes sense to ensure he stays in that role regardless of who wins the election.” said Biden.

“I am proud and disgusted to be selected as the running mate of a man who has so honorably served his country and will sell it off to the Chinese in a heartbeat,” said Pence in a press release. “I am sure that Sleepy Joe will be able to make this country great again.”