Nose diving in the polls, Trump's plan for winning the election is to delay the 2020 Presidential election until 2024. However, being more realistic than her husband, Be Best has started packing.

Always poor in numbers, like 1 plus 1 = 2, Trump is suggesting that the 2020 election be delayed until 2024, saying that he's talked to lots and lots of smart people, and also several scholars and judges,

Editor’s note: Is he suggesting that scholars and judges are not smart people?

Reply: Don’t get tripped up on his lack of communication skills. Remember the SAT Exams fiasco, and he isn't scripted. Now he tends to go directly to Mobspeak.

Anyway, to make a long story short, Trump doesn’t want to be dumped and kicked out of office. Delaying the election for four years would be the only way to avoid public humiliation and being labeled: A Loser.

Apparently, like a Mississippi Riverboat, the wheel in his head is turning, thinking of ways to remain in office for another disastrous four years. However, the wheel isn't turning to bring a halt to the coronavirus pandemic. The most destructive pandemic ever to invade the United States. Only plan: "Send kids back to school."

But if Trump wants to have a photo op and hold a bible upside down across from the White House? Here's the plan: Call in mounted police, the military in camouflage and helicopters to plow away peaceful protesters with tear gas, billy clubs, and rubber bullets.

The election is coming November 3, 2020, and the US will have leadership again.

