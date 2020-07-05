Man regrets buying a set of dumbells

Written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 5 July 2020

image for Man regrets buying a set of dumbells
I love a man with muscles

Stan Bridgewater regrets the set of dumbells that he bought from Argos three days before the country went into Lockdown.

'They just sit there in the lounge, mocking my pipe-cleaner arms. I swore that, by the time Lockdown was lifted, I would be able to beat Brian Asshat at arm-wrestling, and then maybe Tracey would acknowledge me, but it looks like that is not going to be happening.'

The troubled 47-year-old character went on: 'Do you know in Superman II, when he goes back to the diner, and beats up the man, and says at the end that he has been working out? Well, I wanted a scene like that, and Tracey would look over and think, phwoar, there's the man for me.'

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

