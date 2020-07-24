German cat has 'Fly-Phobia' - unheard of before!

Funny story written by Jaggedone

Friday, 24 July 2020

image for German cat has 'Fly-Phobia' - unheard of before!
The scourge of poor Psycho Anton The Cat's 9 lives! Maybe in the next one he'll be scared of mice? Who knows...

Eifel, Germany: A cat has been discovered with a quite unique phobia, and has been sent to the Robert Koch Institute, Munich, for further examination. A farm cat, non-domestic, named Anton, not from Tyrol, was seen twitching, blinking and running for its life, every time a fly buzzed around its head.

As one can imagine, the life of a farm cat running between cows', pigs' and sheeps' legs, smothered with flies, can be quite distressing. Luckily, cats are mainly nocturnal, so Anton obviously attempted to hunt mice at night and grab some grub from the neighbour during the day, avoiding cow sheds and piggies in pens.

However, Anton is now being examined by renowned German vet, Siegfried Fraud, in an effort to find out if the phobia could be contagious for other farm cats.

"Zis is a very strange symptom, I have never seen a cat frightened of flies," Herr Fraud explained to Anton's farmer owner!

"Maybe, he vatched Lord of ze Flies in a past life or zat stupid film, Fly, or he's a feline Psycho."

Anyway, Herr Fraud decided to put Anton in an enclosed area filled with masses of buzzing flies to maybe cure his phobia. This attempt misfired, and Anton had a cat heart attack! He survived, luckily, and is now in rehab in a loony bin for cats near his home in a fly-free-zone, not Frankfurt. Let's hope he can spend the rest of his 9 lives with his paws rooted to the ground!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Catsflies




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more