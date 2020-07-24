German cat has 'Fly-Phobia' - unheard of before!

Eifel, Germany: A cat has been discovered with a quite unique phobia, and has been sent to the Robert Koch Institute, Munich, for further examination. A farm cat, non-domestic, named Anton, not from Tyrol, was seen twitching, blinking and running for its life, every time a fly buzzed around its head.

As one can imagine, the life of a farm cat running between cows', pigs' and sheeps' legs, smothered with flies, can be quite distressing. Luckily, cats are mainly nocturnal, so Anton obviously attempted to hunt mice at night and grab some grub from the neighbour during the day, avoiding cow sheds and piggies in pens.

However, Anton is now being examined by renowned German vet, Siegfried Fraud, in an effort to find out if the phobia could be contagious for other farm cats.

"Zis is a very strange symptom, I have never seen a cat frightened of flies," Herr Fraud explained to Anton's farmer owner!

"Maybe, he vatched Lord of ze Flies in a past life or zat stupid film, Fly, or he's a feline Psycho."

Anyway, Herr Fraud decided to put Anton in an enclosed area filled with masses of buzzing flies to maybe cure his phobia. This attempt misfired, and Anton had a cat heart attack! He survived, luckily, and is now in rehab in a loony bin for cats near his home in a fly-free-zone, not Frankfurt. Let's hope he can spend the rest of his 9 lives with his paws rooted to the ground!