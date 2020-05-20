Sore Loser Donald Trump

The school yard taunts are growing against Donald Trump. Trump is going to lose his reelection, and he is already showing signs of being a sore loser. Stinking sore!

Instead of accepting his fate, and demonstrating that cheerleading, happy talk and the good sportsman of an honest competitor, he is already squealing like a stuck pig accusing everyone of incompetence.

For starters, he isn’t running against former Vice President Joseph Biden, he is evidently running against former President Barack Obama. Go figure. He publicly announced that each of his failures, one after the next, were somehow due to, DRUM ROLL, former President Barack Obama.

How? Who? What?

Don’t ask logical questions, follow the bouncing ball.

Though Trump has been in office for over three years, this sore loser is in over his head, doesn't read, never knew anything about the job, what to do on the job, did nothing but eat and fly around on Air Force One, fired anyone who disagreed with him, only took advice from the son in law, however everything that went wrong was all the fault of Barack Obama.

So The Penguin has to get even with Batman, and after sitting on top of Senator Lindsey Graham for about a week, Graham has finally announced he will open a Senate investigation into Barack Obama.

And that’s just about how Trump will cure coronavirus.

In hopes of a last ditch effort to win re-election, Trump is trying to dismantle the United States Postal Service to prevent 'mail-in voting'.

“If there’s mail-in voting," Donald Trump wisely predicted, “I’ll never win reelection.”

So much for a Democracy.

He should give it up. He's in over his head. The whole world is laughing at him. He could retire to a great talk show on Fox News.

Nah! Trump could have gone out with a measure of grace. Grace, for Donald Trump, is the name of someone in a skirt.

