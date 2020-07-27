Food Shortages Loom, As No Chicken For Sale At Market

The Coronavirus has had many effects on our daily lives: we can't go to work; businesses are failing; we have to distance ourselves from others; we have to wear facemasks; and, we have to queue at supermarkets.

When we get into the supermarkets, however, most, if not all, of the things we need are available.

That's not the case for one man in Cambodia, however, whose wife returned from her trip to the local market this morning, with the news that there was no more chicken.

And wouldn't be, for the foreseeable future.

Moys Kenwood, 57, said:

"The pandemic has had its effect far and wide, and food shortages are becoming more widespread. Why, just today, our lass came back from the market without any chicken! I ask you! No chicken! Whatever next?"

Experts say that the pandemic and the restrictions applied by governments worldwide are having a drastic effect on manufacturing and food supplies. Even if food is being produced, distribution is becoming more complicated and difficult.

Kenwood went on:

"How long before there's no pork? How about beef? Or fish? Fish is me favorite! I can't do without fish!"

And it's not just food. Other essential services may be cut. He blustered:

"How long will it be before we no longer have access to electricity? What will happen when we have no lights? What about when we have no power for the fans?"

And, of course, there are also concerns over water supplies. He panicked:

"How long before there's no water to drink? I can do without a wash, but I can't survive without drinking water!"

And with all the threatened shortages, and the reality of people not being able to work, earn money, and support their families, there was a feeling that there might be a distinct possibility of civil unrest.

He said:

"How long before people are going to be on the point of starvation, and start robbing and killing each other?"

A lady at the market said:

"Hopefully, the chicken suppliers will get their act together soon."