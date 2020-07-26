The NFL Tells Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receiver Rob Gronkowski That His Partying Days Are Over

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 26 July 2020

image for The NFL Tells Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receiver Rob Gronkowski That His Partying Days Are Over
The Jolly Roger Lounge in Orlando has been one of Gronkowski's favorite watering holes.

NEW YORK CITY – (Funny sports story) The NFL has put its cleated foot down and issued a directive that it will not allow any player to be a party animal.

The NFL singled out Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Bucs, who is an infamous party animal. Gronk was personally told that, if he is caught at a bar, a club, a lounge, or even a taco food truck, he will be suspended.

The NFL added that any player who gets suspended for violating this rule will not be paid, and he will in fact, be fined $13,000. And when he does return, and will be prohibited from drinking any Gatorade during the entire game.

The NFL officials clearly pointed out that just one football party animal, like Gronk, could possibly infect most of his team, as well as the opposing team, and all of the cheerleaders and food vendors.

Gronkowski’s BFF, quarterback, Tom Brady, says that his best friend is not a happy camper, but he understands that, if we start losing players to the Coronapalooza virus, the Buccaneers can kiss the Super Bowl adios, as they say in Little Havana.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CoronavirusFootball (American)NFLTampa Bay BuccaneersTom Brady

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more