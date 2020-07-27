Brexit Brits go to Spain even though they voted to leave!

(UNEDITED) Brits starved of sunshine, apart from the occasional heatwave predicted by the Daily Express, which never arrives, are so desperate for cheap booze and getting roasted-red like lobsters under Mediterranean sunshine, they hastily booked a cheap holiday in Italy, Greece, Spain etc.

However, the corona pandemic has thrown a slight spanner into the works as Brexit Brit EU leaver voters headed for countries, which they voted to leave behind, and now are stuck there, or, at least will be forced into quarantine if they are ever allowed to return to their beloved UK.

Spain is worried that lack of social distancing among boozy, party going tourists could cause a 'second wave' in their country and Brexit Brits are among the millions wallowing under the Spanish sun, and generally getting pissed out of their brains; Ole!

Now, nature has a strange way of getting revenge of hypocrites, and it seems as though the corona epidemic, being ignored by millions of tourists, not only Brits, but they are the hypocrites in this fine spoof, are paying the price for voting to leave, but demanding to go when they feel like a bit of Med sun and cheap booze.

If they hated the EU so much; why not remain at home in their beloved UK, pray the 'heatwave' comes that never comes, lay on freezing cold beaches, enjoy the storms which batter the UK constantly and, stop being a bunch of moronic hypocrites! Maybe then nature would not be so harsh on them!